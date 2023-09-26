Belleville police contact state family services agency after children escape house fire

The Belleville Police Department made a referral to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services after two children escaped from a house fire when they were home alone early Tuesday, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to Fire Chief Stephanie Mills.

The children were able to get out of their home in the 400 block of North Fourth Street and go to a neighbor’s house.

Smoke was in the home when Belleville firefighters arrived at about 2 a.m., Mills said. The fire was in an upstairs bedroom and was put out by firefighters who used water extinguishers they were carrying.

Mills said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Assistant Police Chief Mark Heffernan said in a statement that this case has been referred to the Department of Children and Family Services.

Heffernan did not release the ages of the two children.

“There is currently not a criminal investigation into this matter at this time,” he said. “There could be an investigation depending on the outcome of the fire investigation and DCFS findings.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Children and Family Services told the News-Democrat she would check to see if additional information could be released by the agency.