Belleville police investigating armed robbery at convenience store

The Belleville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at Circle K in Belleville during shortly after midnight Wednesday.

No one was injured, police said in a release.

According to the release, at approximately 12:24 a.m. Wednesday, a white male robbed the gas station located at 10 S. Belt West at gunpoint.

Belleville officers reported the suspect confronted the employee and displayed a black handgun demanding cash from the register.

The store employee complied with the suspect, who fled the scene with an undisclosed amount money, police reported. The department now requests the public’s help identifying the suspect.

The Belleville Police described the suspect as a white male, approximately 5-foot-11, medium build, dark-colored hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a thin blue line ball cap, neon green bandanna face mask, blue long-sleeve shirt, blue surgical gloves, blue jeans, and white, red and black basketball-style shoes.

If anyone has information about the robbery, they should contact the Belleville Police at 618-234-1212 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.