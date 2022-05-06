Belleville police investigating shooting at a home on Dutch Hollow Road

A man was shot in the arm Friday at a home in the 2500 block of Dutch Hollow Road in Belleville, police said.

His identity was not released. The man was treated at a St. Louis hospital and released, said Belleville police Capt. Mark Heffernan.

Officers responded to the report of someone being shot at 12:51 p.m. They found a wounded man when they arrived at the home.

Heffernan said the investigation so far shows that someone apparently shot at the home from the outside. “It is believed at this point in the investigation that the victim and suspect(s) are acquainted,” Heffernan said.

“It is early in the investigation and additional information will be released as appropriate,” he said.