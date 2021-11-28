Belleville police investigating woman's death and her daughter's stabbing

BELLEVILLE — Authorities are investigating the death of an 84-year-old woman, whose body was found last week in her daughter's apartment on Van Rensselaer Street, police said on Saturday.

The discovery was made on the late afternoon of Nov. 20 — just after officers found the daughter suffering from stab wounds about a block away on Howard Place, police said in a Facebook post.

The younger victim, 54, told officers she was attacked when she got home and that her mother may still be inside of the apartment.

Police said in the post that they have been "working tirelessly" with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office to solve the case.

Police did not say how the unidentified woman died and a department representative could not be reached Saturday night. NorthJersey.com left multiple messages with Belleville police and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office over the past week seeking information about the incident and also filed an Open Public Records Act request.

In the Saturday Facebook post, Belleville police said the delay in releasing information was to avoid harming the investigation, and that there was no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident should call police at 973-450-3333.

