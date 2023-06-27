Belleville police issue updates on investigations of weekend shootings

The case of a 16-year-old boy arrested in connection with a weekend exchange of gunfire in Belleville that led to a man’s death has been referred to juvenile court, according to Assistant Police Chief Mark Heffernan.

“No further information can be released regarding the juvenile or his status in juvenile court,” Heffernan said Tuesday.

Police believe the shooting in the 900 block of South Sixth Street happened during a drug transaction Saturday night.

DeMarco A. Davis Jr., 22, of East St. Louis died after the shooting, authorities said. A 14-year-old boy was also wounded during the exchange of gunfire. His name and condition were not released.

The shooting was one of three that happened over the weekend in Belleville, according to police. Police believe the shootings were unrelated.

Charges filed in one of the other shootings

Heffernan said Tuesday charges have been filed in a shooting reported at 12:38 a.m. Monday in the first block of Garnette Drive in Belleville.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office charged Deonta Rodgers Sr., 44, of Belleville, with one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, Heffernan said.

Rodgers was arrested by Freeburg police. He is accused of shooting his wife, who was taken to a St. Louis hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her name was not released

Rodgers’ bail was set at $1 million. He is being held at the police department pending his arraignment, Heffernan said. Then he will be taken to the St. Clair County Jail, Heffernan said.

Belleville police continue to investigate the shooting of a 20-year-old man on South 11th Street Saturday afternoon, Heffernan said. The victim was taken to a St. Louis hospital with non-life threatening injuries.