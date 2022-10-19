Belleville police seize gun from man at Memorial Hospital

Belleville police officers called to Memorial Hospital arrested a man after they seized a gun from him at the hospital, police said.

Alfunzo Delk, 38, of Belleville, was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, according to charging documents.

“No one was injured during the incident and no threats were made by Delk during the incident,” Lt. Col. Mark Heffernan said in a statement.

The hospital staff called for the police at 6:13 a.m. Monday.

“Officers located an adult male subject that was distraught, possibly in a mental health crisis,” Heffernan said. “The male told officers he was armed with a firearm.”

Police officers were able to take the firearm from the man and then arrest him without incident.

Records showed the man was not legally authorized to be in possession of a firearm, Heffernan said.

St. Clair County online court records do not list an attorney for Delk. He has a court date of Oct. 21 and his bond was set at $10,000.

A spokeswoman for St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare, which owns Memorial Hospital, declined to comment on the case.