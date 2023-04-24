Belleville police, task force investigate death of baby. Family member detained

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 7-month-old child at a home on Hillcrest Drive in Belleville, according to Assistant Chief Mark Heffernan.

A family member has been arrested, Heffernan said Monday.

Police were sent to the home at 1:45 p.m. Friday after a caller reported the baby was unconscious and not breathing, Heffernan said. Officers performed CPR until medics arrived.

The infant was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services also responded.

Investigators searched the infant’s home after obtaining a search warrant through the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

An autopsy was performed Sunday. “It was determined the child’s death was suspicious in nature,” Heffernan said.

A family member was arrested and is being detained at Belleville Police Department headquarters, according to Heffernan.

The Illinois Child Death Investigation Task Force is assisting Belleville police in the investigation.

“Additional information will be provided as it can be released,” Heffernan said.