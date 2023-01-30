Belleville resident injured in afternoon metro-east shooting

An 18-year-old Belleville man was shot just after noon Monday outside a house in the 800 block of Falling Springs Road in Cahokia Heights.

Cahokia Heights Police received a call reporting the shooting at 12:43 p.m. The victim was taken to am area hospital, Detective DeMarius Thomas said.

Thomas said the male gunshot victim was alive when he was transported from the scene. There was no medical report immediately available on the victim’s condition.

No suspects or motives have been identified, Thomas said. The investigation is ongoing.