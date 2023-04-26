Belleville woman charged in death of her 7-month-old baby

Murder charges have been filed in the death of a 7-month-old child in Belleville.

The infant, Richard D. Bowler, was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. on Friday at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. The child died of head injuries, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the baby’s mother, Peanina S. Porter, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, endangering the life of a child and obstructing justice by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office, according to the police department.

Police were sent to the home at of the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive on Friday at 1:45 p.m. after a caller reported the baby was unconscious and not breathing, Belleville Police Department Assistant Chief Mark Heffernan said. Officers performed CPR until medics arrived.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services also responded.

Investigators searched the home after obtaining a search warrant through the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office and an autopsy was performed Sunday.

“It was determined the child’s death was suspicious in nature,” Heffernan said earlier this week.

Porter was detained at Belleville Police Department headquarters, according to Heffernan.

The Illinois Child Death Investigation Task Force is assisting Belleville police in the investigation.