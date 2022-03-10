Belleville woman sentenced on DUI charge for causing fatal motorcycle crash

A 46-year-old Belleville woman with a prior DUI conviction has been given an eight-year sentence for pleading guilty to a DUI charge filed after a crash killed a woman riding on a motorcycle in Alton.

Erin Arras pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving while under the influence this week, according to a news release from Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine’s office on Thursday.

Natasha J. Dillinger, 27, of Bethalto died in a St. Louis hospital on Sept. 9, 2020, two days after she was struck on Labor Day.

Dillinger was riding on a motorcycle that was driven by a man. The motorcycle was struck by a car driven by Arras in the 700 block of West Broadway, authorities said.

Haine’s office said Arras’ blood-alcohol content was 0.213%, which is more than double the legal limit of 0.08%.

Judge Neil Schroeder sentenced Arras. The sentencing range was three to 14 years, according to prosecutors.

Arras pleaded guilty in 2011 in St. Clair County on a DUI charge filed in 2010, according to court records. She received two years of probation.