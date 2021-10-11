Bellevue Gold Limited's (ASX:BGL) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Bellevue Gold Limited's (ASX:BGL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Bellevue Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Australia. The AU$858m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$12m on 30 June 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Bellevue Gold's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Bellevue Gold, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$6.9m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 92% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Bellevue Gold's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Bellevue Gold currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

