Bellevue Group AG's (VTX:BBN) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

Key Insights

Bellevue Group to hold its Annual General Meeting on 21st of March

Salary of CHF350.0k is part of CEO André Rüegg's total remuneration

Total compensation is 54% above industry average

Bellevue Group's EPS grew by 9.7% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 148%

Performance at Bellevue Group AG (VTX:BBN) has been reasonably good and CEO André Rüegg has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 21st of March. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

View our latest analysis for Bellevue Group

How Does Total Compensation For André Rüegg Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Bellevue Group AG has a market capitalization of CHF486m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CHF1.3m over the year to December 2022. We note that's a decrease of 43% compared to last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at CHF350k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the Swiss Capital Markets industry with market capitalizations between CHF183m and CHF730m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was CHF865k. Hence, we can conclude that André Rüegg is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, André Rüegg directly owns CHF11m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary CHF350k CHF350k 26% Other CHF984k CHF2.0m 74% Total Compensation CHF1.3m CHF2.3m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 41% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 59% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Bellevue Group allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Story continues

Bellevue Group AG's Growth

Bellevue Group AG has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 9.7% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 32%.

We generally like to see a little revenue growth, but it is good to see a modest EPS growth at least. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Bellevue Group AG Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 148% over three years, Bellevue Group AG has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Bellevue Group that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here