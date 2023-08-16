Bellevue and Kirkland PD investigating several smash-and-grab burglaries

Bellevue and Kirkland police are investigating three smash-and-grab burglaries that happened overnight Sunday.

Bellevue officers said they responded to a crash shortly after 6 a.m. in the 900 block of 160th Avenue Northeast. They were told a truck struck a building. When they got there they found out the collision was a smash-and-grab involving four men and one woman, all in their 20s.

Police said the driver backed the truck into the business and went into the store. All the suspects were gone by the time officers got there.

Police said the stolen green pickup truck is believed to be involved in two similar burglaries in Kirkland. In one of the burglaries, a person fired a weapon to get into the business in the 12500 block of Northeast 85th Street.

The other burglary happened around 10 minutes later at 1:44 a.m. in the 400 block of Central Way.

Detectives said they believe the suspects are armed and dangerous. If you have any information call the police non-emergency number at 425-577-5656.











