Bellevue man arrested after being caught allegedly watching woman shower through her window

A Bellevue man is behind bars after police say he was peering into a woman’s window while she was taking a shower, then tried to break into another woman’s home.

Bellevue police charged Martierius Brown with the crime. According to investigators, the victim only knew about it because she received an alert from her home surveillance cameras.

Neighbors tell Channel 11 they’re disgusted.

“It’s pretty horrifying,” neighbor Melody Detar said.

It happened on Orchard Avenue, a quiet street in Bellevue. Channel 11 confirmed Brown was also on parole.

“The ultimate goal of parole is to stay on the straight and narrow. In this case, it obviously didn’t matter,” Bellevue Police Chief Matt Sentner said.

Sentner said the victim’s boyfriend came outside and confronted Brown. Brown then allegedly tried getting into another home a few blocks over.

The woman who lives in that home told investigators she was watching TV, and heard someone trying to open her screen door. Then she says she saw Brown running down her steps.

Officers took him into custody.

“It’s definitely unusual for something like this to happen. A loitering and prowling call is few and far between,” Sentner said.

A look into Brown’s criminal history shows that in 2021, he was charged with sexually assaulting someone under the age of 16 years old in Lawrence County.

Now, he’s behind bars again.

“You want to feel comfortable in your own home. It’s scary to think that someone was prowling and looking in your private spot,” Detar added.

Police say they have surveillance video from that night. Brown is being held in jail on $25,000 bond.

