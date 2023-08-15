Bellevue officer in critical condition after falling 50 feet while on motorcade for VP Harris

A Bellevue motorcycle officer is in critical condition and in intensive care at Harborview Medical Center after falling 50 feet while on a motorcade for Vice President Kamala Harris, said the Bellevue Police Department.

BPD identified the officer on Wednesday as Officer Kevin Bereta, who sustained multiple injuries after he reportedly fell off his motorcycle along the Mercer Street on-ramp and into the southbound lanes of I-5 in Seattle.

Officer Bereta joined the department in January 2018 and transferred to the Traffic Division as a motorcycle officer in 2020.

Bellevue PD also said Vice President Kamala Harris called Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley to check on Officer Bereta and to express her concern for him and his family.

It’s unclear what exactly led to the incident but Washington State Patrol is continuing to investigate.

Bellevue motorcycle officer injured in Seattle

A Bellevue motorcycle officer was seriously injured during an incident while on service detail for the Vice Presidential visit to Seattle Tuesday afternoon. @SeattlePD @wspd2pio — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) August 15, 2023