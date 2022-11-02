Bellevue police arrest 3 on 20 charges involving theft ring

Three people have been arrested by Bellevue detectives after an investigation into 20 charges that include burglary, car theft and identity theft.

Detectives investigated a burglary on Sept. 15, where suspects stole $5,000 from a business in the 100 block of Bellevue Way.

Once detectives had used surveillance video to identify the suspects , they were monitored and a larger investigation was launched.

The suspects were then connected to two additional burglaries a few weeks later.

After their arrest, officers recovered credit cards, restaurant gift cards, miscellaneous key sets, car key fobs and bolt cutters.

An investigation into the restaurant gift cards, credit cards and key fobs tied the suspects into additional burglaries, which included six businesses and three car dealerships.

Three stolen vehicles were also recovered.

The suspects were identified as Alexander Swanger, Samuel Morris and Kelsey Arias.

Swanger has been charged with eight counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of motor vehicle theft.

Morris has been charged with four counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of motor vehicle theft.

Arias has been charged with one count of second-degree burglary.