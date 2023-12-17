Bellevue police arrest man accused of shooting another man downtown

Bellevue officers arrested a 38-year-old man accused of shooting a 35-year-old man downtown.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, around 8:55 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting at the 989 Elements Apartment building at 989 11th Avenue Northeast.

Police found the 35-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers later found the accused 38-year-old man in an apartment in the building.

Bellevue detectives are currently investigating.

BPD said investigators don’t think this was a random shooting.

The shooter was interviewed and later released from BPD.