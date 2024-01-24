Bellevue police arrest suspects connected to Sept. 2023 shooting

Detectives with the Bellevue Police Department arrested suspects linked to the Sept. 2023 shooting of a woman.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2023, officers responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of 146th Avenue Southeast in Bellevue.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was able to call 911 and medics took her to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

On Jan. 18 of this year, officers arrested Tristan L. Fischer, 18, in the 13800 block of Southeast 2nd Street.

Additionally, officers found additional evidence of the shooting at the home.

Detectives then arrested a 16-year-old boy in the 9800 block of Avondale Road Northeast in Redmond, who was in possession of a polymer 80 “ghost gun.”

Fischer was booked into the King County Jail on charges of first-degree assault and held on $500,000 bail.

The 16-year-old was booked into the King County Youth Center on charges of first-degree assault and held on $500,000 bail.

Bellevue police said there is no ongoing danger to the community and believe the shooting was a targeted event.