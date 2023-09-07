Bellevue police investigating armed robbery in Enatai neighborhood
Officers with the Bellevue Police Department are investigating an armed robbery in the Enatai neighborhood Tuesday morning.
According to Bellevue police, at about 8:45 a.m. a woman was walking in the Enatai Neighborhood Park in the 10600 block of Southeast 25th Street when a man approached her holding a gun.
The man demanded the woman’s cell phone and her fanny pack and when she handed them over, he ran to a green Kia driven by another person and drove away.
The woman was not injured.
Mercer Island police later found the abandoned Kia.
The first man was described as a thin Black man in his 20s, between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall. He was wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a black bandanna with a white skull on it, covering his face.
The driver of the Kia was described as also wearing a black bandana with a skull on it, covering his face.
Bellevue police believe the incident was isolated, but ask residents in the area to be vigilant and call 911 if they see suspicious behavior.