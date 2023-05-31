Bellevue police investigating kidnapping and assault

Bellevue police are investigating a kidnapping and assault that occurred over the weekend, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Sat., May 27, several people called 911 to report two men in a black SUV had forced another man into their car and drove off.

The kidnapping happened in the 1600 block of Northeast 2nd Street.

The man fought with the suspects before he was forced inside and the SUV sped away.

Several hours later, around 2 a.m., a convenience store employee reported a disoriented and injured man.

When police and medics responded, they discovered the disoriented man was the same man from the earlier kidnapping.

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

If you know anything about this incident, contact the Bellevue police at 425-577-5656.

Detectives believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.