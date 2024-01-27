Bellevue police looking for 3 young women accused of 18 overnight ‘car prowls’

Bellevue police say they are looking for three young women who were involved in 18 overnight ‘car prowls’ in the Lake Hills neighborhood Thursday night.

Witnesses told officers the suspects had hammers and were smashing car windows near 153rd Avenue Southeast. They were all wearing similar pajama bottoms and light & dark gray hoodies.

Officers found the suspect vehicle, however, the driver sped off and escaped. Officials say the car was stolen.

“This is obviously an upsetting situation,” said a spokesperson. “We are adding high-visibility special emphasis patrols to be in the area and our investigators are following all possible leads.”

Police say there are some simple things you can do to protect your property:

Remove everything from your car so that there’s nothing readily available.

If possible, park in a covered or secure area.

Park in well-lit areas and install motion lights.

If anyone has any information about the crimes, police ask that you email BellevuePD@bellevuewa.gov.