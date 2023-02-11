Bellevue Police find man and woman with multiple warrants parked in private parking garage

Bellevue Police found a man and a woman, each with multiple warrants, parked in a private Bellevue parking garage, said the Bellevue Police Department.

Officers responded to a call for suspected drug use in a private parking garage in the 500 block of Bellevue Way Northeast.

Police found a man and a woman in the car and confirmed they each had multiple warrants. Police then arrested and booked them into jail.

During the arrest, an officer saw a handgun on the driver’s side floor. The gun was fully loaded with a live round in the chamber, police said.

After getting a warrant, officers searched the car and found several bags of what were believed to be pills, drug paraphernalia, documents with social security numbers and dates of birth, a loaded handgun magazine, and multiple sets of shaved keys. Almost $1,000 in small bills were also found.

The VIN revealed that the car was stolen, police said.

“This is a great example of good old fashion police work,” said Bellevue Police Department Captain Ellen Inman. “Not only did officers get a significant quantity of drugs off the streets, but they also recovered a stolen weapon and two magazines of ammunition.”

Both individuals are from Tacoma. The 39-year-old man has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act with intent to sell.

The defendant’s arraignment, where an initial plea is entered, is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 23 in the GA courtroom of the Maleng Regional Justice Center, said the King County Prosecutors Office.

King County prosecutors argued that the defendant is a danger to the community and should be held on $15,000 bail. He remains in the King County Jail.

The investigation into the 40-year-old woman accomplice remains ongoing, and King County prosecutors plan to act immediately when that case is referred to them, prosecutors said.