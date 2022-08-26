Bellevue police seeking person wanted for assaulting 62-year-old man with metal tool

Bellevue police are asking the public for help in identifying a person accused of attacking a 62-year-old man with a metal tool on Thursday.

The attack happened just before 1 p.m. near 120th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 1st Street in Bellevue.

A video of the incident shows a 62-year-old Bellevue man walking on the sidewalk when another person comes up from behind him and repeatedly hits him with an 18-inch metal tool.

The person in the video is wearing a black hoodie with some detailing, black camouflage pants and a face mask.

Bellevue detectives believe the person ran to a nearby business and fled in a green Kia Soul.

The victim was transported to a hospital. His current condition is unknown.

If you have information about this incident, call 911.