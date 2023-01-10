Bellevue police track, arrest fleeing suspects from Renton carjacking

Following a pursuit, Bellevue police officers have arrested three men suspected of a carjacking in Renton.

The Bellevue Police Department was told the suspects were armed and dangerous, according to Bellevue Police Department Public Information Officer Meeghan Black.

Black said when the suspects fled through Bellevue, officers started a chase. The suspects then headed north on 148th, and then south, where they abandoned the stolen car near the Coal Creek Trailhead off Lakemont.

One man was arrested.

The other two men fled. Officers set up a perimeter surrounding the area. The King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One chopper assisted in the search.

Shortly after, the two other men were taken into custody.