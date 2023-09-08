Bellevue police warn of suspects that cause minor collisions before attempting to carjack vehicles

Officers with the Bellevue Police Department are warning drivers of a new method of carjacking happening in their city.

At about 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking near the intersection of Bel-Red Road and 156th Avenue Southeast.

According to police, a man said he had been involved in a minor collision involving a white Kia.

When the man got out of his own car to check for damage, two men got out of the Kia and pointed pistols at the man, demanding his car keys.

The man did not give up his keys and the two men drove away in the Kia.

Bellevue police say this incident is similar to other incidents in the area involving suspects causing minor collisions, and then attempting armed robberies of the victims.

To help protect yourself, Bellevue police suggest drivers be alert of their surroundings and avoid distractions, such as texting while driving.

Drivers should also use well-lit and populated roads, especially at night. Avoid taking shortcuts through alleys, deserted areas and poorly lit streets.

Be sure your doors are locked and windows are rolled up. Don’t get out of your vehicle if you feel unsafe.

And, finally, call 911 if you need police assistance.