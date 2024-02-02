Bellevue water main break puts neighborhood on days-long boil notice

A broken water main has a Bellevue neighborhood on a boil water notice for least the next couple days.

The water main burst early Friday morning at Southeast 10th and 107th Avenue Southeast. Hours later, the city issued the boil water notice, with water quality testing and results expected within the next two to three days.

The affected area is largely residential, but does also include a handful of businesses as well.

Here's a map of the boil water notice area pic.twitter.com/5RW9QDPQ5f — Bellevue, Washington (@bellevuewa) February 2, 2024