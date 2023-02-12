‘Belligerent’ Twin Peaks customer shot after taking cop’s taser, Texas police say

An off-duty police officer shot a man in the chest after he allegedly took the cop’s taser and used it against him, Texas police said in a news release.

The officer, who is a member of the Somerset Police Department, was working security at a Twin Peaks restaurant in San Antonio before midnight on Feb. 11, the San Antonio Police Department said in the release.

A 34-year-old man at the restaurant was “intoxicated and belligerent,” and the officer forcibly escorted the man, and a group he was with, out of the building, police said.

At some point, the officer took out his taser and the man grabbed it, fired it and hit the officer.

The officer shot his gun at the man once, hitting him in the torso, police said, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident is being investigated.

Twin Peaks is one of the so-called “breastaurant” chains, featuring waitresses showing lots of cleavage.

“Our Twin Peaks Girls are the essential ingredient to the perfect lodge experience. They are the beautiful faces that represent the brand and the reason our customers consistently come back for more,” the chain’s website says.

Dad’s fight with his son ends with one shot in restaurant parking lot, Georgia cops say

Pilot notices laser aiming into police helicopter — then bullets fly, Michigan cops say

Irate Walmart customer coats floors in jam, syrup, hot sauce and pickles, PA cops say