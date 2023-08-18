Bellingham administrators accused of failing to report student’s assaults reinstated

At least two of three Bellingham Public Schools administrators who are facing criminal charges for allegedly failing to report a student’s sexual assaults brought to their attention have been reinstated as assistant high school principals.

Jeremy Gilbert Louzao, Meghan V. Dunham and Maude Chimere Hackney were each criminally cited Dec. 7 in Whatcom County District Court with one count of failure to report, which is a gross misdemeanor. Gross misdemeanors are punishable by up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

All three have pleaded not guilty in the case. Their jury trial is expected to start Aug. 28.

All three administrators are mandatory reporters and are required by state law to report any suspected abuse or neglect of a child to law enforcement or to the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families.

None of the three reported the sexual assaults on the female student, The Bellingham Herald previously reported.

At the time the criminal citations were issued, Louzao and Dunham were serving as assistant principals at Squalicum High School, while Hackney was an assistant principal at Bellingham High School.

All three were reassigned in early January to the school district’s Department of Teaching and Learning. They were also included among the list of 60 administrative staff members the district recommended to the school board for employment for the 2023-24 school year.

The school board approved that list at its May 18 meeting, The Herald previously reported.

Louzao and Dunham will return to their roles as assistant principals at Squalicum High School for the upcoming school year, according to a Friday, Aug. 18 morning Squalicum High School update shared with parents, students and staff.

The update, from interim Principal Laurel Peak, stated that Louzao and Dunham returned to working at the high school this summer and will continue to do so in the upcoming school year.

Peak said Louzao, Dunham and Hackney “are continuing to navigate a legal issue which surfaced in December,” and said the district hopes “a resolution is reached soon,” according to the update.

Peak’s update went on to state that the district continues to support the administrators and their actions.

“Our district continues to be supportive of Jeremy and Meghan and the staff involved, as we believe they acted in good faith and did not violate any reporting obligations. Please join me in welcoming back Jeremy and Meghan and thanking staff from our District Office and community who supported Squalicum last year,” the update states.

Bellingham Public Schools spokesperson Dana Smith said in a Friday afternoon email that all three administrators, including Hackney, were back working “at their respective schools.”

It’s unclear at this time if Hackney has also been reinstated to her former position as assistant principal at Bellingham High School.

The Herald has asked the district for more information. The Herald has also reached out to the administrators’ attorneys for comment.

Squalicum High School Assistant Principals Jeremy G. Louzao, 41, left, and Meghan V. Dunham, 50, and Bellingham High School Assistant Principal Maude Chimere Hackney, 41, have been accused of failing to report sexual assaults that a student brought to their attention nearly a year ago. Each was issued a criminal citation Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, for failure to report, a gross misdemeanor. Bellingham Public Schools/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

The former Squalicum High School female student who has accused the district of mishandling her sexual assault reports filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Dec. 7 against Bellingham Public Schools. The student, who has since withdrawn from the high school and began attending another school, accused the district in her lawsuit of violating her federal Title IX rights, failing its duty to protect and care for her and neglecting its duties to report the sexual assaults to law enforcement.

She previously sought $1 million in damages from the district before filing the federal lawsuit.

The district denied it mishandled the student’s reports in its January response to the lawsuit. The district said it took reasonable steps to stop the reported harassment, that the assault allegations contained in the student’s lawsuit were not reported to the administrators and that the conduct that was reported to them was not considered abuse or neglect under state law.

The federal lawsuit is currently pending, federal court records show.

The male student accused of sexually assaulting the female student was sentenced July 19 in Whatcom County Juvenile Court to 18-20 weeks in the custody of the state Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration. (The county’s juvenile court is a division of Whatcom County Superior Court).

The boy previously pleaded guilty May 17 to amended charges of two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. He also resolved two unrelated criminal cases at the time.

He was previously facing a charge of one count of indecent liberties by forcible compulsion for assaulting the female student in November and December 2021.

The jury trial for the administrators, originally set to begin in late July, was rescheduled at a mid-July hearing due to an attorney’s medical issues and because the lead Bellingham Police Department Detective in the case — Adam (Bo) S. McGinty — is now himself the subject of an internal administrative investigation and a criminal investigation.

McGinty is alleged to have misused public funds and has been placed on a dishonest officers list, The Herald previously reported.

The internal affairs investigation has since been completed and sent to Bellingham Police Chief Rebecca Mertzig for her determinations, which include whether McGinty will face any discipline. Mertzig has not yet made her decision, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Don Almer and Lt. Claudia Murphy.

The criminal investigation into McGinty is ongoing, according to Mount Vernon Police Department Lt. Mike Moore. The Mount Vernon Police Department is conducting the criminal investigation into McGinty.

The three administrators jury trial is scheduled to start Aug. 28. They have a pre-trial hearing Friday, Aug. 25.

This story will be updated.