Bellingham Community Food Co-Op’s 170 employees consider unionizing; voting this week

Bellingham’s Community Food Co-Op is facing a possible employee union, as 170 employees across the two grocery stores will vote on whether to strike this week.

The employees of the 315 Westerly Rd. co-op and the 1220 N. Forest St. co-op filed a petition for a representation election on Jan. 10, according to the National Labor Relations Board. Letters were then sent to the co-op administration from the NLRB and The Teamsters union.

The election was approved for both locations and was published Jan. 19. Employees may file for a representation election after at least 30% of workers in the potential bargaining unit sign the petition, according to the NLRB.

The union includes all employees working in each retail location, both part-time and full-time, but excludes all managers, supervisors, administrative roles and bakery employees at the 405 E. Holly St. custom bakery, according to Amy Drury, the marketing and outreach director at the co-op.

“The Co-op supports the rights of employees to organize. Should a majority of voters vote in favor of union representation, we will make a good faith effort to reach a collective bargaining agreement,” Drury wrote.

The vote to unionize will take place Wednesday, Jan. 31 for the Forest Street store, and Thursday, Feb. 1 for the Westerly Road location.

The Bellingham Herald contacted The Teamsters organization and Food Co-op employees but did not receive a response.