Bellingham’s December events: holiday markets, festivals, trivia and more festive fun

December has officially started and we’ve put together a guide of fun, local events. Here is a monthly roundup of Bellingham events, holiday festivals, trivia nights and live music this month:

Holiday markets

▪ The Make.Sale market is open from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 1 and noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 2. The market with 20 local artists and vendors is at the Make.Shift Art Space at 306 Flora St.

▪ The Pacific Arts Market with over 40 local artisans is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the first three weekends of December. The market is in the Bellis Fair mall at the previous DSW Shoes store, at 1 Bellis Fair Parkway.

▪ The Children’s Holiday Market will feature local young entrepreneurs and artists selling their creations from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m on Dec. 9 at the Bloedel Donovan Community Building at 2214 Electric Ave.

▪ The Shop Small Holiday Makers Market, featuring 50 local vendors will run from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 17. The free event will be at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal at 355 Harris Ave.

Bellingham events

▪ The Bellingham Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 and 16 at 1100 Railroad Ave.

▪ The Bellingham Yacht Club’s Holiday Lighted Boat Parade is back for another year from 5-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Bellingham Yacht Club at 2625 South Harbor Loop Dr. The parade’s “Candyland Christmas Cruise” will feature decorated boats and Christmas music, with the best viewing spots at Boulevard Park and the Fairhaven Cruise Terminal.

▪ The downtown Bellingham tree lighting will start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, where visitors can enjoy free hot cocoa and cookies, craft tables and a photo booth. The tree will be lit at 6 p.m., but the free activities will be open until 7 p.m. at Depot Market Square at 1100 Railroad Ave.

▪ The Holiday Port Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3, and will include live music and dance performances, a gingerbread house contest and photos with Santa! The free festival is at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal at 355 Harris Ave.

▪ Pumped for the Holidays, a free event featuring food trucks, live music, a holiday market, face painting, tarot card readings and Santa photos will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ohio Street Workstudios at 112 Ohio St.

▪ The Nutcracker classic ballet show will be put on by Opus Performing Arts at the Mount Baker Theatre for four days only. The shows will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 17. Tickets are available online in advance an cost $25 for adults and $15 for children under 12. Mount Baker Theatre is at 104 N Commercial St.

▪ A free, open roller skate night will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 22 with a “winter onesie” theme. Participants must bring their own skate and equipment to the drop-in event. Open skate will be at the Depot Market Square at 1100 Railroad Ave.

▪ Fairhaven’s Winterfest celebration runs from Nov. 25 through Dec. 16 and includes Santa visits, carriage rides, live readings, a lighted bike parade and more festivities. A calendar of the festival’s events can be found online.

Trivia nights in Bellingham

These local restaurants and bars regularly hold trivia nights:

▪ Kulshan Brewing Roosevelt Taproom at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Dec. 6, 13, 20, and 27 at 1538 Kentucky St.

▪ Stemma Brewing Co. at 5:30 p.m. on Sundays, Dec. 17 and 24 at 2039 Moore St.

▪ Corner Taphouse at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 1125 Finnegan Way

▪ Stones Throw Brewery at 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 1009 Larrabee Ave.

▪ Culture Cafe at 7 p.m. on Mondays, Dec. 4, 11, 18 and 35 at 210 E Chestnut St.

▪ Zeeks Pizza at 7 p.m. on Mondays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18 at 2416 Meridian St.

Live music in Bellingham

▪ The Aslan Brewing Co. depot welcomes local artists throughout the month of December. For the music line up, check the schedule online. Aslan Brewing Co. is at 1322 N. State St.

▪ Kulshan Brewing Company’s various breweries are hosting live music throughout the month of December. For the music line up and locations, check the schedule online.

▪ The Blue Room, a live music and event venue regularly hosts live performers, including jazz nights, local artists, and improv nights. Tickets are available online in advance. The Blue Room is at 202 E. Holly St.

▪ Boundary Bay Brewery regularly welcomes artists throughout December. For the music line up, check the schedule online. Boundary Bay Brewery is at 1107 Railroad Ave.

▪ The Shakedown, a live music venue and bar regularly hosts live music and performers. Tickets are available online in advance. The Shakedown is at 1212 N State St.

Would you like to add an event? Email asmith@bellinghamherald.com.

Sign Up: Discover Whatcom

This curated weekly newsletter is a roundup of what’s new and exciting to help you live joyfully in Bellingham and Whatcom County. Click here to sign up. In your inbox every Thursday.