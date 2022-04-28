Bellingham driver reportedly follows, repeatedly slams into another car on Meridian

A Bellingham driver reportedly followed the car of another driver who did not known him down Meridian Street, slamming into the other driver’s car several times in an effort to get the other driver to stop and talk to him “man-to-man.”

The Bellingham Police Department booked Juan Miguel Mendoza-Vargas, 45, into Whatcom County Jail Saturday, April 23, on suspicion of second-degree assault and DUI. Jail records show he was released Monday, April 25, on $5,000 cash bond.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Bellingham officers responded to the report of a vehicular assault along Meridian Street after the victim called to report he was being followed by a vehicle that had struck his car several times, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

Officers spoke to the victim, who reported that he had just left his friend’s house and noted a vehicle following his as he traveled south along Meridian, documents state.

The car, which police later found was driven by Mendoza-Vargas, reportedly smashed into the back of the victim’s car several times, and one of the hits was hard enough to cause “significant” damage, according to court documents.

The victim reported he ran a red light at one point in an effort to get away from the other car and that he did not know why the driver was following or hitting his car, documents state.

Police interviewed Mendoza-Vargas, and he said he came home and saw his car outside his apartment and observed his girlfriend get in the victim’s car and leave the apartment complex, according to documents. Mendoza-Vargas reportedly said he followed the victim’s car until it dropped his girlfriend off at the apartment.

Mendoza-Vargas said he continued to follow the victim’s car because he wanted to speak to the victim “man to man,” documents state.

Mendoza-Vargas also reported drinking a six pack of Modelo beer, according to documents, and police saw an open can of Modelo in the center console of Mendoza-Vargas’ car.