Bellingham driver reportedly points gun at another in Fourth of July road rage incident

A Bellingham driver is suspected of pointing a gun at another driver in an Independence Day road rage incident along Sunset Drive.

Bellingham Police cited and released Dakota Phillip Bird, 23, on suspicion of weapons capable of producing bodily harm, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Officers were alerted to a report of a brandishing and road rage incident at approximately 12:22 p.m. Monday, July 4, near the intersection of East Sunset and East McLeod drives, Murphy reported.

The victim told police that they had been following several cars westbound on Mount Baker Highway when a male driver, later identified as Bird, in a blue Honda came up quickly from behind and “rode the bumper” of the victim’s car, according to Murphy. Due to traffic, the victim was unable to get out of Bird’s way, which reportedly prompted him to continue to tailgate and flip off the victim repeatedly, and he pulled a backpack to the front seat.

At East McLeod, the victim reported getting into the turn lane, and Bird pulled alongside, according to Murphy, adding it was then that Bird allegedly pointed the gun at the victim.

The victim turned left, but then turned back to get Bird’s license plate number and reported it to police, Murphy reported.

Officers contacted Bird at his home address, arriving at about the time he did, according to Murphy. Bird granted them permission to search his car, where Murphy reported they found two guns in a lock box, along with ammunition in an ammo can.

The two guns were seized and impounded as evidence and police cited and released Bird for the incident.