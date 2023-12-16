Your Bellingham holiday gift guide: vendor markets and unique shops for last-minute gifts

Still need some unique gifts for the loved ones on your list?

We’ve put together a guide to help you find the perfect gifts that aren’t just from Amazon or Target. Here’s your holiday shopping guide of Bellingham vendor markets, specialty stores and unique places to shop.

Bellingham art and vendor markets

▪ The Shop Small Holiday Makers Market, featuring 50 local vendors will run from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 17. The free event will be at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal at 355 Harris Ave.

▪ The Pacific Arts Market with over 40 local artisans is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the first three weekends of December. The market is in the Bellis Fair mall at the previous DSW Shoes store, at 1 Bellis Fair Parkway.

▪ The Bellingham Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1100 Railroad Ave.

▪ The Majestic Art Cafe is hosting an Artisan Holiday Market with 13 vendors from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1027 N Forest St.

Bellingham shops with unique gifts

▪ Paper Dreams, a gift shop in Fairhaven that won The Bellingham Herald’s poll to be named the best gift shop in Whatcom County has a wide variety of home goods, beauty items, clothing, kitchen ware, sweets and trinkets. Paper Dreams is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is at 1200 11th St.

▪ Cresswell Boggs is a gift shop that sells handmade jewelry as well as books, cards, socks, shirts, stationary, novelty items and gifts, mugs and more. The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at 1300 Railroad Ave.

▪ For those looking for Pacific Northwest and Bellingham-themed gifts, Bay to Baker Trading Company is the perfect shop. Nestled in Fairhaven, the shop has outdoorsy gift items, Bellingham and Washington tshirts, cards, stuffed animals, bags, hats and more. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 911 Harris Ave.

▪ If you’re looking for a classic toy shop, the Fairhaven Toy Garden is the store to visit. From puzzles, stuffed animals, board games, dolls, costumes, outdoor toys and more, the shop has something for kids of all ages. Fairhaven Toy Garden is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 909 Harris Ave.

▪ Adored Boutique has upscale women’s clothing as well as bath and beauty products, jewelry, candles, journals, tea and other gifts. The minimalistic and elegant styled boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 913 Harris Ave.

