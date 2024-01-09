Bellingham’s January events: Trivia, live music, cross-country skiing and local theater

The new year has officially started and we’ve put together a guide of fun, local events. Here is a monthly roundup of Bellingham events, festivals, trivia nights and live music this month:

▪ The Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth is putting on multiple shows throughout January, including “The Firebird,” “Almost. Maine,” and “The Addams Family.” Tickets are available online in advance and cost $12. The performances are at the BAAY Theatre at 1059 North State St.

▪ The Bellingham Dockside Market, a seafood market right off the docks of fishing boats runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month. This month, the market will be on January 20 at 2599 S. Harbor Loop Dr.

▪ Ski Dattle, a cross-country ski event and class will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27. Participants can bring their own cross-country skis, boots, and poles, or rent equipment in advance. The event costs $25 and requires a Daily SnoPark permit. The event starts at the Salmon Ridge SnoPark parking lot on WA-542 in Deming.

Trivia nights in Bellingham

These local restaurants and bars regularly hold trivia nights:

▪ Kulshan Brewing Roosevelt Taproom at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 10, 17, 24, and 31 at 1538 Kentucky St.

▪ Stemma Brewing Co. at 5:30 p.m. on Sundays, Jan. 14, 21 and 28 at 2039 Moore St.

▪ Corner Taphouse at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 1125 Finnegan Way

▪ Stones Throw Brewery at 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 11, 18, and 25 at 1009 Larrabee Ave.

▪ Flatstick Pub at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 902 N State St.

Live music in Bellingham

▪ The Aslan Brewing Co. depot welcomes local artists throughout January. For the music line up, check the schedule online. Aslan Brewing Co. is at 1322 N. State St.

▪ Kulshan Brewing Company’s various breweries are hosting live music throughout the month of January. For the music line up and locations, check the schedule online.

▪ The Blue Room, a live music and event venue regularly hosts live performers, including jazz nights, local artists, and improv nights. Tickets are available online in advance. The Blue Room is at 202 E. Holly St.

▪ The Shakedown, a live music venue and bar regularly hosts live music and performers. Tickets are available online in advance. The Shakedown is at 1212 N State St.

Would you like to add an event? Email asmith@bellinghamherald.com.

