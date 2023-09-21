Bellingham man accused of 2 dozen sex crimes, many involving children, police say

A 31-year-old Bellingham man has been arrested on suspicion of more than two dozen sex crimes, many of which involve children.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Brian Matthew Drake on Tuesday, Sept. 19. He was booked into jail without incident the same day.

The charges include: suspicion of seven counts of first-degree child molestation, three counts of first-degree child rape, three counts of indecent liberties, two counts of first-degree incest, one count of attempted first-degree child rape, one count of second-degree child rape, one count of attempted second-degree child rape, one count of third-degree child rape, one count of attempted third-degree child rape, one count of second-degree child molestation, one count of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree assault with sexual motivation, one count of intimidating a witness and one count of voyeurism, according to a Thursday, Sept. 21, sheriff’s office press release.

Sheriff’s detectives took over an investigation in February of historical sexual assaults involving minors. The abuse, which occurred between 2002 and 2009, involved multiple minors who were known to Drake, the press release states.

Sheriff’s detectives contacted Drake at his home Tuesday. Drake allegedly admitted during an interview with detectives to sexually assaulting the minors , the press release states.

He made his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court late Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 20.

Drake is currently incarcerated in the Whatcom County Jail in lieu of $350,000 bail with no cash alternative.

A sexual assault protection order was put in place Wednesday between Drake and at least two victims.

As part of his release conditions, he will not be allowed to have contact with anyone under the age of 18.

This is a developing story and will be updated