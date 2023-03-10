Bellingham man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting young girl over several years

A Bellingham man is facing multiple child sex abuse charges after he allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted a young girl for several years roughly a decade ago.

Christopher Brent Wade, 57, was charged March 2 in Whatcom County Superior Court with two counts of first-degree incest, one count of first-degree child rape and one count of second-degree child rape.

A warrant was issued for Wade’s arrest March 3. He was booked into the Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, March 8, according to court and jail records.

Wade’s first court appearance was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, March 9.

In March 2021, a then 18-year-old woman reported to Bellingham police that she was repeatedly sexually abused by Wade starting when she was around 8 years old, the court records state.

During an interview with law enforcement later that year, the woman described multiple instances where Wade, who was known to the family, sexually abused her.

The woman told police that when she was around 8 years old, she woke up one night to Wade sexually assaulting her. The woman told police she got out of bed after the assault and hid in a walk-in closet that was in the room. She said Wade attempted to apologize the following day, but that his apology was vague, court records show.

The woman said several years later, when she was around 13 years old, she was a ballet dancer. She told police Wade would give her massages and that she would be naked for them. The woman told law enforcement Wade would then sexually abuse her before returning to giving her a massage, court documents state.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

Story continues

Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

WWU Survivor Advocacy Services at the Counseling & Wellness Center: 360-650-7982 or https://cwc.wwu.edu/survivorservices.

Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.