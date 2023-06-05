Bellingham man accused of sending hundreds of unwanted sexually explicit messages to woman

A Bellingham man previously convicted of cyberstalking and indecent exposure has been accused of sending hundreds of sexually explicit unwanted messages, pictures and videos to a woman online.

Blair Alan Hewitt, 46, was charged May 31 in Whatcom County District Court with one count of cyberharassment, according to the District Court clerk’s office.

Hewitt pleaded not guilty at his first appearance in court the same day.

He was released from the Whatcom County Jail on a personal recognizance. bond Hewitt’s next court hearing is tentatively scheduled for July 24, according to the clerk’s office.

Current case

On May 27, a woman called Bellingham police to report that a person was sending unwanted sexually explicit messages to one on her social media pages, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

The woman told the male, who was later identified as Hewitt, that she was “not interested and unappreciative of those messages,” Murphy said.

Hewitt allegedly kept sending messages to the woman, which included pornographic videos, shirtless photographs of himself, photographs of drugs and a video of himself masturbating, Murphy said.

Hewitt told the woman that he “would find out where she lives and come get her,” Murphy said.

In less than a two-day span, the woman estimated that she received hundreds of messages from Hewitt.

The woman blocked Hewitt, but he allegedly created another page and continued sending the woman messages, Murphy said.

Hewitt allegedly sent photographs of his home, his vehicle and indicated that he lived near Lake Padden, which allowed police to identify him.

A Bellingham police officer saw Hewitt driving on Old Fairhaven Parkway on May 29. Before the officer had pulled over, Hewitt had pulled to the side of the road, got out and walked toward the back of his car, Murphy said.

Hewitt was placed in handcuffs and arrested.

Previous convictions

Hewitt was previously charged June 17, 2021, with cyberstalking in Whatcom County District Court.

The case was ultimately dismissed as part of a plea deal, but he still faced three additional cases in Whatcom County Superior Court. The cyberstalking charge was added to one of Hewitt’s Superior Court cases as part of an agreed recommendation, court documents state.

Hewitt pleaded guilty Sept. 16, 2021, in Whatcom County Superior Court to one count of possessing, reading or capturing information contained on another person’s identification, which is a felony, one count of second-degree possession of stolen property, a felony, and one count of cyberstalking, a gross misdemeanor, court records show.

Hewitt was sentenced the same day to one year and one day in prison, with no probation, according to court records.

Hewitt was also convicted in December 2021 in Island County Superior Court of two counts of first-degree criminal impersonation and one count of indecent exposure, which is a misdemeanor, court records show.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

WWU Survivor Advocacy Services at the Counseling & Wellness Center: 360-650-7982 or https://cwc.wwu.edu/survivorservices.

Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.