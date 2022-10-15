Bellingham man allegedly drank tequila, attempted break-in of two businesses downtown

A Bellingham man reportedly admitted to drinking an excessive amount of tequila and looking for a bathroom when he attempted to break into two downtown businesses.

The Bellingham Police Department booked Garrett James Hedin, 28, into Whatcom County Jail, Saturday, Oct. 8, on suspicion of second- and third-degree malicious mischief and two counts of second-degree burglary. Jail records show Hedin is being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Officers were called at 7:04 a.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of Cornwall Avenue after a passerby reported seeing a man, later identified as Hedin, climb over a security fence outside one of the victimized businesses, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

Officers learned that before Hedin reportedly climbed the fence, he tried to force open the gate, causing an estimated $1,500 worth of damage, documents state. Once over the fence, Hedin reportedly damaged the business’ door, causing another estimated $300 in damages. He also reportedly caused $80 in damage to LED lights on the fence.

While investigating the burglary at the first business, police received a report at 7:43 a.m. from the owner of a neighboring business in the 1200 block of Cornwall who received an alarm alert after Hedin attempted to force open a locked door to their business, according to documents. That attempted break-in reportedly caused an estimated $400 in damage.

Security video at the second business captured a photograph of Hedin pulling on the front door, documents state.

Officers checked the area, but were initially unable to locate Hedin. At around 9:30 a.m., officers found Hedin just south of the businesses, where he stated he had been drinking the excessive amounts of tequila and was looking for a bathroom, according to documents.