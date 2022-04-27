Bellingham man allegedly uses brass knuckles to assault another leaving downtown bar

A Bellingham man is suspected of repeatedly hitting another man leaving a downtown bar in the head with brass knuckles after he reportedly tried to scam the victim’s mother in a deal for a bike.

The Bellingham Police Department booked Eli Allen Atiles, 25, into Whatcom County Jail April 20 on suspicion of second-degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon. Jail records show Atiles is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Police were called at approximately 1:51 a.m. April 20 to the 200 block of East Holly Street for the report of an assault with brass knuckles, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The victim and two relatives, including the victim’s mother, told police they had just left the Wild Buffalo when Atiles approached them and attempted to sell various items, including marijuana, Whatcom County Superior Court documents state. The trio declined his offers.

Atiles then offered to sell his bike for $10, Murphy reported, and the victim’s mother agreed to buy it for $15.

As she was leaving with the bike, Atiles followed and demanded the bike back, Murphy reported. The victim’s mother, assuming it was a scam, said she would return the bike if Atiles returned her $15.

Atiles refused to return the money and instead tried to pull the victim’s mother off the bike, according to Murphy.

The victim stepped in to help his mother, Murphy reported, and Atiles responded by repeatedly striking the victim in the head with brass knuckles, causing a large gash to the victim’s head and multiple other cuts and bruises to his face.

The other member of the group struck Atiles in the back of the head, causing a “significant” injury to his own hand and a small bruise to Atiles head, Murphy reported.

A witness verified the group’s account of the incident to police, according to Murphy, and officer found the brass knuckles and $15 in Atiles’ possession. Atiles was arrested without incident.

The victim’s injuries were checked at the scene by medics, according to Murphy, and he was told he should seek further treatment at the hospital.