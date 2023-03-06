Bellingham man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at Royal Night Club security guards

A Bellingham man is due in court this week after being arrested for allegedly attacking three Royal Night Club security guards and pulling a gun on them.

Daniel Santos Delgado, 20, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 26, on suspicion of three counts of second-degree assault.

Santos Delgado and two other unidentified men allegedly got out of a uniquely identified white Honda near a sandwich shop in downtown Bellingham around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 26. The men then approached the security guards in the alley outside of The Royal on foot, according to Whatcom County probable cause documents.

Security footage from The Royal and The Underground Nightclub allegedly shows the three men immediately start punching the security guards, documents state.

The security guards told police the three men who attacked them “had been previously causing issues,” documents state.

After a brief fight, the man who started the altercation, later identified as Santos Delgado, allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband, according to the documents.

This caused two of the security guards to run inside before Santos Delgado allegedly pointed the gun at the security guard who remained outside, documents state.

From outside The Royal, Santos Delgado then allegedly pointed the gun at the two security guards who had gone inside before approaching a separate unidentified person outside and pointing the gun at him several times, according to the probable cause documents.

The three men who originally attacked the security guards, including Santos Delgado, were seen on camera walking away on foot, documents state.

Police used camera footage to match the vehicle the men used to a previous traffic stop involving Santos Delgado. Santos Delgado’s ID allegedly matched the description given by the security guards and was later positively identified by a victim and witness in a photo lineup, according to the documents.

Santos Delgado was booked into Whatcom County Jail and was released on $5,000 cash bail, according to court documents. He is due back in court for arraignment on Friday, March 10.