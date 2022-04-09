Bellingham man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill woman with a knife

A Bellingham man was arrested Friday after he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s throat, cut her and threatened to kill her.

James Kent Wright was arrested April 8 on suspicion of second-degree assault (domestic violence) and felony harassment (domestic violence).

Wright was expected to make his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court Friday afternoon.

Bellingham police were called to the 1100 block of Cornwall minutes after 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, for the report of an assault and harassment, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

A woman told police that earlier that morning she and Wright were in his apartment and the pair got into an argument. The woman said Wright got upset after she made a mess in the apartment. The woman told police she had a knife in her hand, which she kept at her side, Murphy said.

Wright allegedly took the knife away from the woman and held it against her throat until it cut the skin, Murphy said. The woman told police she asked Wright not to kill her several times.

The woman was able to leave the apartment.

Around 10:30 a.m., Wright allegedly went to the woman’s apartment and kicked the door. When Wright realized the woman wasn’t home, he allegedly left a note on the door threatening to harm the woman if she didn’t go back and clean up Wright’s apartment before a certain time, Murphy said.

The woman told police she was in reasonable fear for her life, Murphy said.

Wright was arrested without incident, Murphy said.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.