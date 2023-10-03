Bellingham man arrested and charged a month after early September stabbing

A Bellingham man has been arrested a month after he allegedly stabbed another man during an argument.

Nathaniel Angelo Perry, 22, was charged Sept. 18 in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of first-degree assault. The assault charge also includes a deadly weapon enhancement for using a knife during commission of the crime, according to court records.

A warrant for Perry’s arrest was issued Sept. 19.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Perry and arrested him Monday, Oct. 2 just before midnight.

Perry is expected to make his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, Bellingham police responded to the am-pm gas station on Bennett Drive and West Bakerview Road for the report of an assault with a weapon. It was later discovered that the assault occurred outside of city limits and the case was transferred to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies learned that a 37-year-old Blaine man had been stabbed in the left portion of his chest in front of a house in the 3500 block of Alderwood Avenue and had been taken to the hospital.

The man had been sedated and was unable to speak with deputies at the hospital, but deputies did see a wound on the left-side of the man’s chest that was consistent with being stabbed, according to court records.

A witness who was present at the time of the stabbing told deputies that he and the Blaine man, who was not identified, had gone to the Alderwood Avenue house to pick up one of the man’s family members.

When he and the Blaine man arrived at the house, the witness said the family member ran out of the house and was being followed by Perry.

The witness said the victim did not want Perry to get into his vehicle and that an argument occurred. The victim then told the witness that they had to go because he had been stabbed, court documents state.

The witness later showed deputies a Facebook photograph of Perry, which matched Perry’s booking photo, the court records state.

Once the victim’s condition had been stabilized, deputies were told that he and the witness had gone to pick up a family member. The victim said once they arrived, Perry “got into his face” so he “maced” Perry, the court records state.

The victim then told deputies that after he used mace on Perry, he felt like he had been punched in the ribs. The victim then discovered that he had been stabbed in the chest by Perry.

The victim told deputies that prior to the argument, he saw Perry holding a 6- to 8-inch folding knife, according to court documents.