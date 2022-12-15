Bellingham man arrested for child rape and molestation

A Bellingham man was arrested Tuesday for the extensive rape and molestation of a child, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Bartholomew, 61, was arrested Tuesday at his home in Sudden Valley and booked into the Whatcom County Jail on multiple charges of raping a child and child molestation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim said Bartholomew befriended her at church when she was 12 and said that he had repeatedly raped her from 2007 to 2010.

“This case highlights the dedication and diligence that our detectives demonstrate to seek justice for victims,” said Whatcom County Undersheriff Doug Chadwick. “They work with compassion and empathy to help victims of sexual assault find their voice and hopefully be able to start the healing process.”

If you have additional information about this case, contact the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 360-778-6663.