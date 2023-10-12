Bellingham man arrested for possession of drugs, illegal firearm during a traffic stop

A man in Birchwood, Washington, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and an illegal firearm during a routine traffic stop.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct 10, Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle that had one headlight and no taillights. During the stop, deputies saw drug paraphernalia in plain view. The driver, Vincent Charles Solomon Senior, 40, was also wearing a shoulder holster for a pistol, with an ammo magazine in the holster.

A search of the vehicle revealed a clear plastic bag containing what was suspected to be fentanyl, six blue pills suspected to also be Fentanyl, and a semi-automatic firearm. Solomon was a convicted felon and was not able to lawfully posses a firearm, police said.

Solomon was taken to the Whatcom County Jail and has since bonded out.