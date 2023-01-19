Bellingham man arrested for second-degree rape after a night of drinking

Jonathan K. Kennedy, 38, of Bellingham remained in jail Wednesday, Jan. 18, after his arrest for charges of second-degree rape, according to the online jail roster.

Kennedy allegedly raped an unnamed victim who was incapacitated due to alcohol consumption, and thus unable to consent, on Sunday, Jan. 14, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The victim called the police to report the Roosevelt neighborhood crime on Monday, Jan. 15. A police investigation at the time revealed three adults, including the victim and Kennedy, were drinking alcohol that night. The victim went to bed, and Kennedy allegedly followed them, knowing they were incapacitated, Murphy said.

Kennedy turned himself to police Tuesday, Jan. 16, and admitted to the crime, Murphy said.

He remains in jail on a $25,000 appearance bond.