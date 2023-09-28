Bellingham man arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in March overdose death

A Bellingham man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter in connection with the overdose death of an unnamed victim.

Brian Christensen, 54, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of a “controlled-substance homicide,” according to jail records.

Christensen remained in custody without bail Thursday pending a court hearing.

Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email that Christensen’s arrest stems from the March 31 overdose death of a 34-year-old man in the 5800 block of Pacific Rim Way.

Murphy didn’t identify the victim, who she said died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Whatcom County medical examiner.

Court records in relation to the case were not immediately available.

Murphy said Christensen supplied the drugs that killed the man, falsely telling him that it was cocaine.