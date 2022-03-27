Bellingham man who confessed to murders that never happened later arrested in burglary, stalking

A man who confessed to killing two women who were alive and unhurt was later arrested for burglary and stalking after breaking into one of the women’s homes.

The 42-year-old Bellingham man walked into the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Thursday and said he wanted to confess to killing two women, according to Bellingham Police Department spokesperson Claudia Murphy.

Detectives contacted Bellingham police detectives, who discovered both women were alive. Police said that after speaking to the women, it became clear that the man had mental health issues.

Because no crime had been committed, the man was allowed to leave the sheriff’s office.

The man has an anti-harassment order with one of the women he claimed to have killed. He has violated the order three times in 14 days in March by texting, calling and visiting her, a news release from Bellingham police said.

Bellingham detectives asked patrol officers to pay extra attention to the area where the woman lives. Shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, officers were called to a burglary at the woman’s home in the Alabama neighborhood. Police said the man who had earlier claimed to have killed two women was inside the home and was calling the woman’s name.

Nearby officers arrested the man in the home’s driveway.

He was booked into the Whatcom County Jail for investigation of burglary, stalking, malicious mischief, and violation of an anti-harassment order.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP