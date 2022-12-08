Bellingham man facing manslaughter charges for March 2020 overdose death arrested again

The second of three people accused of manslaughter for a March 2020 overdose death has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs again.

Brezedric Antowyn Jamerson, 52, of Bellingham, was charged Dec. 6 with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, both felonies, in Whatcom County Superior Court.

Jamerson is currently incarcerated in the Whatcom County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail, according to court records.

Jamerson had been out of custody since March 3, 2021, in lieu of $200,000 bond for a case in which prosecutors allege Jamerson sold counterfeit pills containing fentanyl that caused the March 9, 2020, overdose death of Evan Parberry, 31.

The Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Parberry’s cause of death was illicit polysubstance use/overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and benzodiazepine, according to court records.

Jamerson is charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter in the case. Prosecutors have also included the alternative charges of controlled substance homicide and second-degree manslaughter, court records state.

Jamerson was one of three people arrested for Parberry’s death after a months-long investigation by the Whatcom County Gang and Drug Task Force, The Bellingham Herald previously reported.

Jamerson was most recently arrested Saturday, Dec. 3, while he was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by the Washington State Patrol.

Law enforcement had observed Jamerson allegedly selling drugs on multiple occasions in the past several months, the court records state. During contacts with law enforcement in September and October, Jamerson was allegedly found to have methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced pills on his person, the court records state.

He was not charged with any controlled-substance related charges at those times “in the interest of further investigation,” court records state.

He is also facing charges in a separate, unrelated case from May in which he’s accused of selling stolen catalytic converters, records show.

Jamerson’s arraignment for his most recent drug-related case is scheduled for Dec. 16. His jury trial in the manslaughter case is tentatively scheduled for April 17, 2023, court records state.