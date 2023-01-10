Bellingham man held for alleged hatchet attack on man mom said damaged her wheelchair

A Bellingham man is in jail and facing felony assault charges after allegedly hitting another man over the head with a hatchet last month.

Vincent Solomon, 21, was arrested after allegedly “sticking up” for his mother who claims the victim damaged her wheelchair, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

Police responded to JJ’s In and Out corner store on Dec. 16 at 107 E. Holly St. to a report of a man who suffered a head injury from a hatchet in the alley near the business, documents state.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Camera footage from surrounding businesses showed Solomon standing near the stairwell of the nearby Bellingham National Bank Building and then striking the victim with the hatchet after exiting the stairwell. The victim can then be seen running into JJ’s, while Solomon runs into the alley and begins pushing his mother in her wheelchair, according to court documents.

Solomon’s mother separately told police that the victim “threatened me that’s the only reason my son was sticking up for me,” court documents state.

Solomon was previously convicted for 2nd degree robbery and theft in February 2020. He is currently being held on a $35,000 bond.