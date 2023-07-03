Bellingham man injured in shooting by woman who was visiting from Seattle, police say

A Bellingham man was hospitalized early Monday morning after he was shot at his home by a woman who was visiting from Seattle, according to Bellingham Police.

Easter M. Iosefa, 35, arrived in Bellingham just after 2 a.m. Monday to visit the 21-year-old victim at his home in the 500 block of York Street, police say. The man was not named in a news release.

Shortly after Iosefa arrived, witnesses told police the two began arguing and Iosefa allegedly fired several times from a small, black handgun, hitting the victim once in the thigh, police said..

One of the rounds went through the windowpane of a nearby house but the occupants of the home were not injured, according to police.

Officers stop the victim’s bleeding upon arriving at the residence. Bellingham Fire Department medics then transported the victim to PeaceHealth St Joseph’s Medical Center for emergency treatment of what they called a “survivable wound.”

Iosefa initially ran from the area when police arrived but was quickly stopped by law enforcement and arrested without incident, according to police.

Iosefa did not have the gun on her when she was arrested so the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team was called to assist in finding the handgun, according to police. The K-9 dog Apex located the gun in the 1500 block of Humbolt Street along the path Iosefa used to run from the scene.

Iosefa was arrested on charges of first-degree assault (domestic violence), reckless endangerment and third-degree malicious mischief. She was booked into the Whatcom County Jail and remained in custody without bail later Monday.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/